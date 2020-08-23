Russia registers 4,852 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 4,852 in the past twenty-four hours to 956,749, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases has been within 0.5% in the past eight days, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Moscow registered 611 new coronavirus cases in the past twenty-four hours, the lowest figure since July 23. The daily growth in new coronavirus cases slowed to 0.2% for the first time since the start of the pandemic, TASS calculations show.

The slowest growth in new coronavirus cases was also registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Lipetsk, Smolensk, Tambov and Tula Regions, the Jewish Autonomous Region and some other regions (0.3%).

The number of active cases, i.e. patients continuing their medical treatment at present, equaled 169,727 or 17.7% of all infected people.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 3,162 in the past twenty-four hours to 770,639, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Recoveries account for about 80.6% of all infected people, the latest data indicate.

In particular, recoveries totaled 965 people in Moscow, 150 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 122 in the Ulyanovsk Region, 119 in the Moscow Region, 100 in the Murmansk Region and 99 in the Chelyabinsk Region, according to the latest data.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 73 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 121 a day earlier to 16,383 or 1.71% of all infected people in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

In the past twenty-four hours, 11 deaths were registered in Moscow, 10 in St. Petersburg, seven in the Krasnoyarsk Region, five in the Omsk and Moscow Regions each and four in the Murmansk Region, the latest data indicate.