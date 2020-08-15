Blogger Putilo, ex-Belarus presidential contender Tsepkalo put on wanted list in Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Creator of NEXTA telegram channel Stepan Putilo and former contender for the presidency of Belarus Valery Tsepkalo were out on wanted in Russia, according to the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It was specified that both Putilo and Tsepkalo have been put on the international wanted list by the Belarusian authorities. According to the information posted in NEXTA telegram channel, Putilo has been living in Poland since 2018, and his father is a sports news presenter on Belsat channel.

Valery Tsepkalo told reporters that a criminal case on bribery was opened against him.