Moscow court fines Google for poor filtering of banned content

"Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued a decision to impose a fine of 1.5 mln rubles on Google for repeated violations related to insufficient filtering of prohibited content in the search engine," the court said.

In early July, Head of Russia’s telecom and media watchdog Alexander Zharov said that filtration of the content banned in Russia by the US-based search engine Google had gone down to 70% and the corporation would be fined.

Under the Russian law, search engine operators are obliged to exclude references to resources with illegal information from the search results. To do this, they must connect to the federal state information system containing the list of prohibited Internet resources. Earlier the regulator said that the content was filtered by around 80%.