Russia reports over 5,500 new COVID-19 cases

According to its data, the daily growth rate in the past nine days did not exceed 0.7%.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,509 in the past day to 834,499, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Some new 678 cases were recorded in Moscow, 215 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 172 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 162 in St. Petersburg and 158 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%), the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%) and Sevastopol (0.3%).

To date, 191,042 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.