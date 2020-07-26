Lockdown introduced in North Korean Kaesong due to threat of coronavirus spread

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Lockdown has been introduced in the city of Kaesong in North Korea’s southwest due to the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

Strict quarantine measures were imposed in the city on July 24, according to the report. A defector that has returned to North Korea from South Korea after "illegally crossing the demarcation line," is suspected to have the coronavirus, the agency said. All regions of the city have been strictly isolated from each other, while the people who contacted the defector are under constant medical supervision, the report said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un initiated an urgent meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Saturday due to the present situation. Particularly, he announced readiness to shift to the state of maximum readiness to protect against the coronavirus spread.

According to the official data, no confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in North Korea yet. Urgent measures to protect against the infection spread have been taken in the country since the end of January, including closing of borders, termination of schools’ work and introduction of a nationwide lockdown.