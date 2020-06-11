US coronavirus cases pass two million

TASS, June 11. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded two million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases reached 2,000,464 overnight into Thursday. As many as 533,504 patients have recovered in the country and 112,908 have died.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported.