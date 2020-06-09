Wildberries to leave half of central office’s employees in remote mode after pandemic

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries plans to leave more than half of employees of its central office in the remote mode after the coronavirus pandemic, a source in the company told TASS.

"More than 50% of employees of the central office of Wildberries will continue working in the remote mode after the pandemic period ends. Visits to the office will only be implied in case of service exigency, such as for holding business meetings or talks with contractors," the source said.

"A flexible approach to the working schedule of employees has already been used in Wildberries for several years as we are experimenting with various formats of remote work. The pandemic has largely sped up digitalization of our business. In two months of remote work we realized that involvement and efficiency of employees increased substantially, which is why we decided that the employees of the central office will be able to choose the most comfortable working conditions for themselves," the interlocutor added.

Wildberries is an online retailer in the EAEU countries that has been operating on the market for 15 years. The company is present on the markets of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Poland. The range of Wildberries includes over 3.7 mln items. Earlier reports said that Wildberries turnover increased by 88% in 2019 to 223.5 bln rubles ($3.5 bln) compared with 2018, and by 95% in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year to 75.3 bln rubles ($1 bln).