Almost 40% of Russians believe that working remotely is more effective, study says

MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. About 38% of office employees believe that working from home is more effective, 58% of Russians adhere to the opposite opinion, according to the study done by Mail.Ru Group and ResearchMe, released on Tuesday.

"More than half (58%) said that office work was more efficient. Over a third (38%) of those polled said they could work productively from home," the study said.

According to a survey conducted in April among almost 6,000 Russians over 16 years of age, the vast majority of office workers (80%) are sure of the need to work remotely. More than half of the respondents (55%) after the outbreak of a pandemic received advice from management to work from home. Many did so: 84% of respondents confirmed that they switched to working from home.

The respondents called the advantages of working from home is saving money and time getting to work (61%), ability to easily distribute time between work and household chores (50%) and a flexible schedule (47%). At the same time, 57% of respondents said that it was difficult for them to concentrate on tasks and not be distracted by household chores, 45% missed professional communication and personal contact with colleagues, and 41% complained about the lack of prompt feedback.