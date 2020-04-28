Almost 40% of Russians believe that working remotely is more effective, study says

MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. About 38% of office employees believe that working from home is more effective, 58% of Russians adhere to the opposite opinion, according to the study done by Mail.Ru Group and ResearchMe, released on Tuesday.
"More than half (58%) said that office work was more efficient. Over a third (38%) of those polled said they could work productively from home," the study said.
According to a survey conducted in April among almost 6,000 Russians over 16 years of age, the vast majority of office workers (80%) are sure of the need to work remotely. More than half of the respondents (55%) after the outbreak of a pandemic received advice from management to work from home. Many did so: 84% of respondents confirmed that they switched to working from home.
The respondents called the advantages of working from home is saving money and time getting to work (61%), ability to easily distribute time between work and household chores (50%) and a flexible schedule (47%). At the same time, 57% of respondents said that it was difficult for them to concentrate on tasks and not be distracted by household chores, 45% missed professional communication and personal contact with colleagues, and 41% complained about the lack of prompt feedback.
The top 3 most popular Internet services for working from home included mail (67%), instant messengers (54%) and social networks (49%). Many discovered new tools: 36% of respondents started using services for group calls and online broadcasts, 31% - cloud solutions, 33% - corporate intranet, 30% - task managers.
In addition to work, experts say, in self-isolation, Russians spend time on the Internet playing games (66%), chatting on social networks (62%), reading news (62%), watching movies and TV shows (60%), listening to music (56%) . Also, 70% of Runet users noted that they began to read news more often, 58% - more time to devote to online learning, films and TV shows, 55% more actively use services for calls. About half of those polled are now more likely to watch live broadcasts (48%) and hold live broadcast themselves (45%).
In addition, almost half of the respondents (48%) admitted that their income declined during the pandemic. Office workers suffered less: in 57%, income remained unchanged, while in 39% it decreased.
More than half of the respondents (53%) said that all the services they needed were available during the quarantine period. Almost a quarter of the respondents (23%) lack the opportunity to receive online medical advice, while 18% would like to order delivery of goods from pharmacies. Only every tenth Russian needs a delivery of alcohol (11%).