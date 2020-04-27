Russia’s Sakhalin tourists return home from Thailand

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, April 27. /TASS/. The special plane with tourists from the Russian region of Sakhalin onboard has arrived in the Russian Far East city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk from Bangkok on Monday morning, the Sakhalin International Airport told TASS.

The Aurora airline passenger jet with Russians onboard left Bangkok on Sunday evening as a charter flight. The Russian citizens travelled to Thailand for holiday but could not return home due to suspension of air travel between Russia and other states. Sakhalin Region authorities appealed to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to help them bring the people back home.

"The plane landed in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk at 11:10 local time," TASS was told.

The regional government told reporters that the plane with 89 passengers and 9 crewmembers aboard landed in Shanghai for refueling before its final destination. The passengers wore protective suits and masks for the whole duration of the flight and will have to take coronavirus tests and a mandatory two-week self-isolation.