Russian ambassador to USA calls for preserving memory of WWII and meeting on the Elbe

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov has called on his compatriots and US nationals to preserve the memory of the Second World War and the meeting between the Soviet and US forces on the Elbe on April 25, 1945, he said on Friday in an interview with FOX31 TV channel.

"It seems to me that we have no right to forget about that time," he said. "We should remember, we should respect, we should say to them, ‘Thank you very much to those sacrificed with their lives,’" the diplomat added.

The TV channel informs that a group of WWII veterans, led by the Denver-based charity The Greatest Generations Foundation, planned to visit Russia in May to take part in the Victory Day celebrations. The visit was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m sure that the time will come when we organize this parade. Some of (the veterans) will come to Moscow and they will enjoy with us this spirit of friendship, cooperation and so-called ‘brothers-in-arms,’" Antonov noted.

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that the entire world would honor the veterans from both countries this weekend. "Because it’s our history. We lost too many people," he stressed.

American and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945. Bill Oxford, National Commander of the American Legion, an organization of US war veterans, said earlier that this meeting "was the final blow to the Nazi regime." "Seventy-five years ago this week, American and Soviet forces met at the Elbe River in Germany," TASS cited the press service of the biggest veteran organization in the US. "Elbe Day, April 25, 1945, was the final blow to the Nazi regime. After the meeting, the U.S, Soviet and British governments released statements reaffirming their determination to completely destroy the Third Reich government. We owe our freedom to the heroes of World War II," Bill Oxford emphasized.

John Raughter from The American Legion earlier told TASS that no national events were planned for Elbe Day amid the pandemic, but the veteran organization was planning to "significantly address the ending of World War II in all of The American Legion national media platforms". The events are scheduled up until December 31, 2021.