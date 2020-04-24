Russian Prosecutor General’s office demands to block US-based Project Harmony website

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office demands to block access to the publications and the websites of the US-based non-governmental organization Project Harmony, which is considered undesirable in the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed TASS.

"The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has addressed the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media with the demand to block access to said publications, and to block access to other websites that may publish information about the foreign non-governmental organization Project Harmony (USA)," the press service stated.

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Justice placed a US non-governmental organization Project Harmony on the list of undesirable organizations. The ministry informed that the organization was financing the Center for Development of Social Initiatives "Proyectoria," which is considered a foreign agent in the Russian Federation.

Project Harmony is the 22nd organization on the list published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice. On April 22, the Russian Prosecutor General’s office ruled to deem its activity undesirable on the territory of Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Justice placed "Proyectoria" on the list of foreign agents. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office informed TASS that the organization had received funding from abroad.