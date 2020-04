MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. About 40-45% of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia are asymptomatic, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Anna Popova said during a briefing on Friday.

"Two weeks ago, the share of people diagnosed with the virus but exhibiting no symptoms reached 10-12%, with the maximum of 20%. In recent days, the share of such people has risen to 45-50%," Popova said.