MOSCOW, March 31./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is being tested for the novel coronavirus on a regular basis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"He is being tested regularly. Everything is okay," the spokesman said in comments on media reporting that chief physician of the clinic for coronavirus patients in Moscow's Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Last week, the president visited the medical facility and spoke with Protsenko.