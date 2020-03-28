Russia’s coronavirus cases top 1,200 - headquarters

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Russia has risen by 228 in the past 24 hours to reach 1,264. The cases are reported from 62 regions of Russia, while Moscow identified 114 more cases. Moreover, 49 people have currently recovered, the Russian headquarters for prevention of the coronavirus spread said Saturday.

"Overall, Russia has now 1,264 coronavirus cases across 62 regions. In the past 24 hours, four people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49 over the whole period," the headquarters’ statement reads.

It is also specified that one more person died in Moscow. Russia’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 4.

According to the headquarters, new infections were registered in the following regions: Moscow (114), Moscow Region (36), St. Petersburg (11), Krasnodar Region (8), Buryatia Region (6), Ivanovo Region (5), Leningrad Region (4), Sverdlovsk Region (4), Chelyabinsk Region (4), Krasnoyarsk Region (4), Sakhalin Region (4), Lipetsk Region (3), Tula Region (3), Kaliningrad Region (3), Tatarstan Region (3), Nizhny Novgorod Region (3), Chechnya Region (2), Orenburg Region (2), Novosibirsk Region (2), Bryansk Region (1), Kostroma Region (1), Smolensk Region (1), Adygea Region (1), Perm Region (1), Saratov Region (1) and Crimea (1).

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 575,000 people have been infected around the world and over 26,000 have died.