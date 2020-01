WHO recommends all countries brace for further expansion of coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is carrying out reinforced double checks of all those arriving from unsafe regions on all Russian borders following the identification of a new coronavirus in China.

"All checkpoints on Russia’s state border have been making tighter double checks of all those arriving from unsafe regions. Stationary and portable thermal imaging equipment is used," the watchdog’s news release runs.