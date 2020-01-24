WHO recommends all countries brace for further expansion of coronavirus

"It is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country. Thus, all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of 2019-nCoV infection, and to share full data with WHO," the message says .

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The World Health Organization's (WHO) International Health Regulations Emergency Committee experts have recommended that all countries get ready for the further penetration of the coronavirus and take measures in advance, says a statement published on the WHO's official website.

The WHO’s report called on countries to "place particular emphasis on reducing human infection, prevention of secondary transmission and international spread and contributing to the international response" through multi-sectoral communication and collaboration, and actively participate in increasing knowledge on the virus and the disease and advance research.

The international organization urged the global community to demonstrate solidarity and cooperation in supporting each other "on the identification of the source of this new virus, its full potential for human-to-human transmission, preparedness for potential importation of cases, and research for developing necessary treatment."

The coronavirus, which was first discovered in China, was also identified in Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, and Japan. Still, WHO has refrained from declaring an international emergency over the new pneumonia outbreak in China.

Earlier reports indicated 849 infection cases. At the moment of the publication, two out of 26 lethal cases were identified beyond the initial outbreak region: in the Hebei province and the Suihua city, located some 430 km from Russian border. According to Friday morning reports, the medical condition of 177 patients is deemed serious, while 34 patients recovered and were discharged from medical facilities. That said, 1,072 new suspected cases were identified.