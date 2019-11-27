Putin says public chose it, so call it ‘Neva’: Moscow - St. Petersburg highway gets named

A ballot drive was announced to pick a name for the new freeway, Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said at the opening ceremony.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. The M-11 Moscow - St. Petersburg highway has earned its new name ‘Neva’ following a countrywide public vote, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the superhighway’s opening.

"As far as I understand, the three main ones are Valdai, Two Capitals and Neva. The most [votes] were cast for the [choice of] Neva," Putin said. "So that’s what will call it," he added.

The M-11 toll road is 669 kilometers long and its construction started in 2012.

The toll price for automobiles on working days will total 1,820 rubles ($28.40), but if a transponder is used, the cost will be discounted to 1,331 rubles ($20.80). The toll will be higher on weekends, going up to 2,020 rubles ($31.60), and for transponder users the drive will cost 1,494 rubles ($23.30).

Driving the full route from Moscow to St. Petersburg will take about five and a half hours along the new expressway.