Moscow, November 6. /TASS/. Drug dealers use various animals to deliver drugs to prisons, including monkeys, Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) Deputy Director Valery Maksimenko said on Wednesday.

"There are a lot of ways of [drug] delivery. Speaking of animals, it is done by cats, dogs, monkeys, pigeons and many other," he underlined. According to the official, drug delivery to prisons is a huge issue. "It is a headache not just for Russia, but for the whole world," he shared.