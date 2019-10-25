Poachers may threaten beluga whales from ‘whale jail,’experts say

VLADIVOSTOK, October 25. /TASS/. The coalition of public organizations "Freedom to Orcas and Beluga Whales" is concerned about the plans to release the remaining group of beluga whales in the Srednyaya Bay, Primorsky Region. North Korean poachers who carry out illegal capture in this part of the Sea of Japan may threaten the marine mammals, the coalition wrote on its VKontakte social media page.

The problem of the North Korean poachers who are fishing in bays near the Primorsky Region escalated this fall. According to the Seafarers’ Union of Russia, more than 500 poachers were detained near the Far Eastern shore in less than a month.

"The coalition <...> calls for paying attention to the fact that a great environmental problem is incrementally growing in this part of the Sea of Japan: hundreds of North Korean vessels illegally catch fish and seafood in the economic zone and territorial waters of Russia. Will the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) be ready to protect beluga whales from being captured by illegal fishers?" the report says.

On Thursday, an expert meeting of the Russian Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography (VNIRO) decided to release all the 50 beluga whales in one group the next week in a bay in the Lazovsky Nature Reserve area due to the oncoming storms. The previous releases were carried out in the Sakhalin Gulf area.

In October, the Seafarers’ Union of Russia called for tightening measures on the fight against North Korean poachers near the Far Eastern shore. According to the organization’s head, Nikolai Sukhanov, illegal fishers seriously depleted fish resources by using fishing gears that are banned in Russia. "They are clearing the whole bottom," he noted.

On September 17, while patrolling the Kito-Yamato Bank in the Sea of Japan, Russian border guards found two North Korean schooners and 11 motor boats that had been poaching in Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The crew of one of the vessels assaulted the border guards, injuring four of them.

There were 90 beluga whales and 11 orcas caught for sale to China staying in the Srednyaya Bay, Primorsky Region, since the summer of 2018, but later three beluga whales and one orca got lost. According to investigators, the animals had been captured with violations, and a criminal case was launched into the illegal capture of bioresources.

In June, the gradual transportation of the animals to the north of the Khabarovsk Region started in order to release them to their natural habitation. The first group, consisting of two orcas and six beluga whales, was released to the sea on June 27. Three orcas were released on July 16, and three more animals on August 6. The last group of orcas and six beluga whales were released on August 27. Fifty beluga whales are currently staying in the Srednyaya Bay.