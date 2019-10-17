Serbia to hand over Roerich’s paintings to Russia by year-end

BELGRADE, October 17. /TASS/. Belgrade will hand over to Moscow seven masterpieces by famous Russian painter Nicholas Roerich in exchange for Page 166 of the Miroslav Gospel, the oldest preserved Serbian illustrated Cyrillic manuscript, by the end of this year, Serbian Culture and Information Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic said in an interview with TASS. The agreement will be signed during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s upcoming visit to Belgrade on October 20.

"This process requires certain steps, we have prepared and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry an agreement and I believe it is due to be signed during Medvedev’s visit on October 20. We still don’t have an exact date for this, but I believe that a deal will be inked, which is due to be ratified later by the Russian State Duma and the National Assembly [Serbia’s unicameral legislature]. This exchange, which has been almost coordinated in technical terms, may be implemented. I’m cautiously optimistic that this handover will be fulfilled by the end of this year," the minister said. The issue of returning Page 166 from the old Cyrillic manuscript to Belgrade has been discussed for decades. The fate of seven paintings by Roerich had been unknown since 1941 and until March 2017, when a TASS correspondent discovered the masterpieces in Serbia’s National Museum in Belgrade. "The process is inevitable, it is nearly over," the minister said, recalling that the Serbian and Russian presidents, Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin, told reporters earlier that this issue had been closed and just technical aspects needed to be ironed out. "If this is not completed by the end of this year, then definitely this will happen shortly after this," Vukosavljevic said. According to the Russian cabinet’s press service, Medvedev is due to pay a visit to Belgrade on October 19-20. Festive events marking the 75th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation from Nazis are due on October 20. Medvedev visited Belgrade in 2009, when he was Russian president at that time, to mark the 65th anniversary of the Serbian capital’s liberation. Handover agreement The minister told TASS that the process of searching for the best terms for the deal had taken a long time. Over the past years, Vukosavljevic has held several meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky to discuss along with other issues arranging talks on returning Page 166 of the Miroslav Gospel, "which is a priceless treasure for the Serbian culture," he said.