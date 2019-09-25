Moscow’s Circle of Light Festival draws crowd of three million

Moscow’s Circle of Light festival brought together 3 million people this year, taking place at nine venues across the Russian capital, with the Polytechnic Museum and Ostankino Park hosting the festivities for the first time. The multimedia musical "Seven Notes" at Moscow's Grebnoy Canal opened the light show. The event has been held in Russia’s capital city since 2011. At the very first festival, more than 360 installations were put on display, back then Red Square and Manezhnaya Square, along with Gorky Park were the main venues for the event.
A view of the Bolshoi Theater facade illuminated as part of the 2019 Circle of Light International Festival in Moscow© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A dancing fountain during a multimedia show at the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal in Moscow© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
A view of the Bolshoi Theater facade illuminated as part of the 2019 Circle of Light International Festival© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A multimedia show at the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
People watching a multimedia show on the Bolshoi Theater facade© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A projection mapping show at Moscow's Kolomenskoye museum reserve© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A projection mapping show at Moscow's Kolomenskoye museum reserve© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A fireworks show over the Krylatskoye sports complex, one of the venues of the 9th Circle of Light international festival in Moscow© Marina Lystseva/TASS
