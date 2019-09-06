Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had not seen anything more beautiful in the world than Kamchatka, at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Kamchatka in general, of course, is our diamond. The nature reserve as a whole, everything is protected there," Putin said.

"I have not seen anything more beautiful in the world than Kamchatka," he said.

Thus, he commented on the speech of Sergei Samoilenko, the founder of the only Russian volcano museum "Volcano Aquarium" in Kamchatka, who spoke about the social activities of this educational complex, including free mugs for children and so on. According to him, the social mission "makes profitability difficult," so there is a need for federal support for such institutions, for example, in terms of rent.

"What you are doing, of course, is wonderful, this is a wonderful initiative. In general, you are lucky, because you are doing what's right, and it happens to be your profession, this isn't that common," Putin said. According to him, the relevant departments are currently preparing a list of areas of activity in this area that will receive special support. President Putin also promised to discuss this issue with his colleagues in the Russian Geographical Society. "We will not forget your museum, and there is an opportunity to support it through the Russian Geographical Society," the head of state assured.

