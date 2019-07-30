Disney animator Tad Stones to attend Comic Con Russia in fall

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. US animator and director Tad Stones, best known for his numerous animated comedy series like Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, will come to Moscow to attend the Comic Con Russia festival in the fall, the festival’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Comic Con Russia alongside Bubble [comic book] publisher are presenting the first guest of the festival - director, screenwriter, producer and animator Tad Stones. Stones is famous for his cooperation with Walt Disney Animation, where he worked on such wonderful animated series as Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Aladdin, Hercules and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. But his main achievement are world-loved cartoons Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, which were created by Tad," the spokesperson said.

The festival will be held on October 3 through 6, when the visitors will be able to meet with Stones in the Alley of Stars made by Bubble. The animator will sign up autographs and will address the audience from the festival’s main stage.

Comic Con Russia will be the sixth festival held at the Crocus Expo exhibition center in Moscow, simultaneously with the 14th annual interactive entertainment exhibition Igromir (Gaming World).

In 2018, the festival was attended by more than 170,000 visitors. Among the invited celebrities were actor Danny Trejo, director M. Night Shyamalan and Detroit: Become Human stars - Brian Deckert and Amelia Rose Blaire.