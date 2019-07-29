Russian embassy slams SS division commemoration rally in Estonia

"We are outraged by the gathering of SS worshippers, which has already become a gloomy tradition on the Estonian land, at the Sinimae heights on July 27, when heinous speeches were uttered in honor of the accomplices in Hitler’s crimes and the Nazi symbols were openly displayed," the statement was issued on the diplomatic mission’s website.

"It is particularly worrying that younger generations were present at the gathering, who are being taught a lesson of honoring those, who served in the inhuman criminal organization that murdered millions of innocent people, including in the concentration camps in Estonia. Unfortunately, officials have yet again failed to condemn this evil gathering, which the shameful brazen practice of rewriting history and sugar coating the Nazi criminals continued at the backdrop of the apparent surge of radical sentiments in the country," the statement reads.

Moreover, the Russian embassy pointed out that the rally was held on the 75th anniversary of Estonia being freed from the Nazi invaders and urged to "commemorate the true heroes, who fought to rid the humanity of this evil plague." "We again call on the Estonian side to respect the Nuremberg trials’ decision sand the international documents enshrining them, honor the memory of the victims of Nazism and thwart any attempts to glorify the SS," the statement concluded.