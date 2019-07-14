Unauthorized rally in central Moscow brings together about 1,000 people - police

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. About 1,000 people gathered for an unauthorized rally in central Moscow demanding independent candidates be allowed to take part in elections to the Moscow City Duma, a municipal legislature, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow department told TASS on Sunday.

"About 1,000 people took part in the unauthorized public event in the center of the city," he said.

According to a TASS correspondent, participants in the rally gathered at 14:00 Moscow time in Novopushkinsky park square and marched down Tverskaya Street to the mayor’s office and then to the building of the Moscow City Election Commission. No one was detained.

According to earlier reports, the rally was announced via social networks. The Moscow prosecutor’s office warned the rally organizers about possible negative consequences of the event.

According one the rally organizers, Dmitry Gudkov, more than 3,000 people registered for the event via Facebook.