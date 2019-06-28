Embassy demands medical aid for Russian citizen Terada extradited to US

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Washington demanded that the US authorities provided medical assistance to Russian Citizen Mira Terada, who was extradited to the country from Finland.

Russian diplomats visited the Russian in the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia.

"We demanded that the US authorities respected her legitimate rights and interests, and also provided her with quality medical care," the embassy said. "We will continue rendering all the required consular and legal support."

On December 15, Finland’s Border Guard authority detained at the Helsinki Vantaa airport Terada Mira (Oksana Vovk before 2017), a Russian national born 1988 who was on her way from St. Petersburg to Spain. The Finnish authorities notified the Russian side about the incident of the same day. Thus, they said that the woman was detained on the basis of the Interpol arrest warrant issued at the request of the US authorities. She was extradited to the United States on June 20.

The US accuses her of drug trafficking and money laundering while living in the United States in 2013-2016. She denies her guilt.