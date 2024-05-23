Roscosmos head voices support for establishing BRICS space council

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Setting up a BRICS space council could facilitate consensus at international space forums, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of BRICS space agencies in Moscow.

"A proposal was made today to establish a BRICS Space Council. We are currently working with BRICS member countries to draft an agreement on working together to build a fleet of satellites for remote sensing. Other joint projects will follow, be it navigation, manned flights or security in space exploration," the head of the Russian state-run space agency told reporters. "Establishing a BRICS Space Council would enable us to solve tasks across these fields more expediently, bring our positions closer at international space forums and jointly defend common interests," he explained.

According to Borisov, the issue could be discussed in more detail during bilateral talks on Friday. "If there is consensus between all participants, we will draft provisions on establishing a council," he added.

Such a body could consult on joint projects, taking the interests of all parties involved into account, Borisov concluded.