First launch of Soyuz-5 rocket due Dec 24, 2025

SAMARA, August 17. /TASS/. The first launch of the Soyuz-5 rocket, which is being developed by the Progress space rocket center, is scheduled for December 24, 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was told at the Progress center in Samara.

Mishustin was shown the assembly and testing shop of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle and briefed on the center’s development prospects. According to the factsheets presented to the head of government, the creation of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle should be completed on November 25, 2025. By August the assembly of equipment at the Baikonur Cosmodrome should be completed, and the launch is scheduled for December 24, 2025.

Earlier, the Progress center’s deputy CEO for development, Daniil Subbotin, told TASS that the rocket would be ready for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at the end of 2025.

Soyuz-5 is Russia’s new generation medium-class launch vehicle. It is being developed for putting to unmanned spacecraft into near-Earth orbits.