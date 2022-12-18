Roscosmos: temperature inside Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft drops after radiator depressurization

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The temperature in the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft, in which there was a depressurization of the spacecraft’s external thermal control system, is decreasing, the Roscosmos press service told reporters on Sunday.

"The temperature in the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft is decreasing due to the actions of the Moscow Mission Control Center experts, it remains within the specified limits," Roscosmos said.

As the state corporation explained, according to the plan the ship would be expected the help of SSRMS remote manipulator cameras. "The results will be transmitted to Earth on Monday morning," the press service added.

The state corporation reported that Sunday was a day off for the ISS astronauts, and in the evening they planned to watch the FIFA World Cup Final, where the teams of France and Argentina would play.

On Thursday, the outer plating of the instrument and equipment compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft docked to the ISS was damaged. The scheduled spacewalk was canceled due to this malfunction. On Saturday, Roscosmos said that the radiator of the spacecraft’s external thermal control system had depressurized. On December 17, the temperature in the spacecraft was kept at 28 to 30 degrees.

Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergey Krikalev said that the spacecraft’s radiator could have been hit by a meteoroid.