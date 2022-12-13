Roscosmos delegation to meet with Iranian representatives at international airshow

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation will hold meetings with representatives from Iran and other friendly countries at the 11th Iran International Airshow and Aerospace Exhibition, the corporation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian delegation’s members plan to hold a series of meetings with their Iranian colleagues and representatives of other friendly countries," the statement reads.

"We are all witnessing historical rapprochement between our countries, Russia and Iran, on the international stage, and Roscosmos’ participation [in the event] provides us with a unique opportunity to introduce Russia’s latest achievements in the field of space science and technology to the friendly people of Iran, our Iranian colleagues and all the foreign guests of the air show," Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov pointed out.

According to him, the two countries have gained significant experience in cooperation while working on the creation of Iran’s Khayyam satellite, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in August. "Our country has rich experience in this field, being a space pioneer, and we are ready to share our achievements with the Iranian people," the Roscosmos chief added.

Roscosmos is taking part in the Iran Airshow 2022 that is running on Kish Island from December 13-16.