Rosatom to develop micro reactor — First Deputy CEO

DUBAI, January 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is working on the Shelf-M micro reactor project, First Deputy CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Kirill Komarov said on Thursday.

"The capacity of this reactor is planned at the level of 60 MW. The service life will be about 60 years. The fuel recharge period is about eight years," the top manager said.

The future of this reactor is promising, Komarov said. "It is simple in maintenance, factory-assembled; it can be quickly transported by transportation means," he added.