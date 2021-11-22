Side effects in teenagers after vaccination linked with body temperature rise — expert

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A slight fever of up to 37.4 degrees has been identified among the side effects after the coronavirus vaccination for adolescents aged 12-17. This was announced on Monday by Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, on the TV channel Russia-24.

"There were minor side effects linked with a slight body temperature rise on the day following the vaccination. As far as I remember, the temperature never goes over 37.4 degrees. No other side effects were reported in children who took part in the trials," he said in an interview.

"These clinical tests demonstrated that teenagers aged from 12 to 17 react well in terms of developing protective antibodies after inoculation, much better than the adult population reacts to Sputnik V in its classical variant," he said, adding that kids’ immune systems generally react better to alien antigens.

Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel earlier that 400 teenagers had received the first dose of the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine as part of clinical tests. According to preliminary results, the vaccine has proved to be safe and efficient, she added.