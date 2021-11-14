Russia’s Energia patented suborbital tourist spacecraft

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Energia Rocket and Space Corporation patented a suborbital spacecraft for flights of space tourists and high-altitude parachute jumps, the Federal Industrial Property Institute said in the invention patent (available with TASS).

"The group of inventions pertains to control and design of multiple-use spacecraft with the vertical takeoff and landing, which can be used for space tourism, high-altitude parachute jumping and other things," the document says.

The maximal spacecraft speed during descending will not be above 1 km per second owing to the design, developers say. "Therefore, thermal loads will be insignificant," they noted.

The developed spacecraft will also make possible to increase the altitude of parachute jumping to almost 100 km.