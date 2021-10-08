Plesetsk cosmodrome to witness two launches of light and heavy Angara rocket in 2022

PLESETSK COSMODROME /Arkhangelsk Region/, October 8. /TASS/. Two launches of Angara-A5 heavy rocket and two launches of its light class are planned to be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome next year, the Aerospace Force’s commander, Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin reported to Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"The next year two launches of the light Angara and two launches of its heavy class have been scheduled to complete trials and embark on the serial production of Angara rockets in order to fulfill further military space tasks," he reported to the defense minister who was assessing the modernization of the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region.

The commander also pointed out that the assembly of missile Angara-A5 is underway, the launch date will be arranged on December 20.

"The assembly of the given space rocket is underway. Comprehensive tests are planned to [be held] on October 18-24, the test of readiness - from 16 to 21 December. On December 20, we will be ready for addressing the concrete launch date of this rocket," Surovikin said to Shoigu.

As a TASS source in the rocket and space industry reported, the assembly of the Angara-A5 began at the Plesetsk cosmodrome on September 16.