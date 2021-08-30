Russian equipment cannot be moved from ISS to new orbital station — space firm

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian equipment cannot be moved from the International Space Station (ISS) to a new orbiter due to the difference in orbital inclinations, Twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Chief Designer of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Solovyov told TASS on Monday.

"It is impossible to overcome the difference in inclination because this is completely different energy," the Energia chief designer said, replying to a corresponding question.

Also, there is not much that can be taken from the old space station because all the equipment is beyond its service life, he added.

During his second space flight in 1986, Solovyov performed the world’s first-ever inter-orbital flight from one orbital station to another (from the Mir complex to the Salyut-7 outpost) and back, moving unique scientific equipment.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced in April that the condition of the International Space Station left much to be desired and Russia might focus on creating its own orbital outpost. Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation was assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025. The new module will be based on a research and power unit that was previously intended for a launch to the International Space Station in 2024.

The Roscosmos Scientific and Technical Council recommended that the work on creating the technical project of Russia’s new orbital station be included in the 2025 federal space program.