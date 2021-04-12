Russia’s cosmonaut Kononenko says he believes in aliens

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Head of Roscosmos (Russian space agency) cosmonaut squad Oleg Kononenko said in an interview with Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner that he believes it is possible that alien forms of life exist on other planets.

"Yes," he said when asked if he believed aliens existed.

According to the cosmonaut, a lot of exoplanets similar to Earth have been found now. "On top of that, we do not know about all forms of life that can exist in the Universe," he noted.

Kononenko added that humanity barely knows anything about our own galaxy. The cosmonaut pointed out that he does not dismiss rumors of UFOs as nonsense. "However, I myself haven’t seen anyone, and nobody was knocking on the window from the other side to get to me," he underlined.