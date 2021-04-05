Scientists propose using neural net to track cosmonauts’ health condition

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia and Kazakhstan have proposed using neural nets for controlling cosmonauts’ heart health, according to the materials released at an international symposium on humans in space on Monday.

"The authors are proposing using a cardio-analyzer that integrates a neural net. It provides reliable information on the heart condition based on an electro-cardio signal received constantly," says the report by scientists of Penza State University and Kazakhstan’s Satbayev University.

The materials note that existing instruments and mobile apps fail to meet the requirements of flights and have been developed solely for stimulating physical activity.

"The development of wearable devices to examine vital signs could help resolve the problem of independent control of cosmonauts’ life functions," the materials say.