Russian cosmonauts to make spacewalk on November 18

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov currently working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will make a spacewalk on November 18, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"The spacewalk is planned for November 18," the Russian space agency said.

Deputy CEO of Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Sergei Romanov earlier said that the Russian cosmonauts would make a spacewalk in November 2020 and in February 2021 for undocking and dumping the Pirs module.

A Progress space freighter with the Pirs module will be undocked from the Russian Zvezda module next year to vacate the place for Russia’s new Nauka (Science) module that will be launched in April 2021. The Progress together with the Pirs will be dumped in the Pacific Ocean, he said.