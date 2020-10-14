Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft with three crew members onboard put into orbit

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT/Kazakhstan/, October 14. /TASS/. A manned Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft with three crew members of a long expedition to the International Space Station separated from a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket’s third stage and began its autonomous flight to the station.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was launched from Site No. 31 (Vostok launch pad) of the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 08:45 a.m. Moscow time to deliver Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins to the orbital outpost. Together, they will spend 177 days in space.

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the Rassvet module at 11:52 a.m. Moscow time on the same day. Therefore, the flight to the ISS will for the first time proceed under the two-orbit scheme and will take nearly three hours and seven minutes.