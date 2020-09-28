Gonets-M satellites first time orbited by Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Plesetsk

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying three communication satellites Gonets-M and 19 smaller satellites blasted off from the space site Plesetsk on Monday, the Defense Ministry's press service said.

"A delivery vehicle Soyuz-2.1b carrying a cluster of space satellites Gonets-M and a payload of 19 smaller satellites has been launched," the Defense Ministry's news release reads. The rocket blasted off at 14:20 Moscow time.

This is the first launch of Gonets-M satellites this year and the first one carried out by a rocket of the Soyuz-2.1b family. Earlier, such satellites were orbited by the converted missile Rokot.