Russian cosmonauts face no threat after air leak at orbital outpost

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner face no threat aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following an air leak at the orbital outpost, the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Thursday.

A source earlier told TASS that sensors in the Russian segment of the ISS registered an air leak at the space station.

"There is no danger for the crew and the station," Roscosmos said.

A source familiar with the situation told TASS that the ISS Russian-US crew was working to localize the air leak. As the source specified, the specialists are planning to sequentially seal off the station’s modules to determine where the pressure was falling.

As the source said, "the air leak was registered by the sensors of the station’s Russian segment for measuring the content of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide in the station’s atmosphere."