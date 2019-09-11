Russia’s Soyuz-6 to become prototype of super heavy rocket’s second stage — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Soyuz-6 carrier rocket, which is now being created, will serve as a prototype for the second stage of Russia’s super heavy rocket, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in a video posted by Roscosmos TV on YouTube.

"What is particularly important is that Soyuz-5 will become a prototype of the first stage of the super-heavy rocket, and Soyuz-6 - of the second stage," he said.

According to Rogozin, Russia’s space carrier rockets designed for putting spacecraft to the orbit are "ready for market competition" with its counterparts from US or any other country.

Rogozin announced the launch of the Soyuz-6 project while visiting the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East on September 6. He said the rocket will be powered by the RD-180 engine and will be based on the Soyuz-5 rocket.