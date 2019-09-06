RD-180 engine to be used in medium class rocket Soyuz-6

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, September 6. /TASS/. The jet engine RD-180 will be used in creating a new generation medium class rocket Soyuz-6, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told the media on Friday.

"We will create another rocket, a medium class Soyuz-6, which will use the RD-180 engine," he said. "This is a way out of the situation where the Americans are curtailing the purchases of this engine for their needs. In this way we will not lose this unique machine."

Rogozin said the RD-180 had performed 85 successful flights and was already adjusted for manned launches. The Soyuz-6 rocket will be created on the basis of Soyuz-5.

He added Roscosmos had plans for using methane as the fuel for its reusable launch vehicles of the future.