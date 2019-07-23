New antenna system offers reliable satellite communication in Extreme North

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Specialists of the Ruselectronics holding company designed a mobile antenna system for reliable satellite communication in the Extreme North, the company’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"In the Extreme North, quite often the only means of data transfer is short-wave radio communication — due to technical peculiarities of how radio waves spread in the polar area and in high latitudes," the press service quoted the Moscow Communication Studies Institute’s Director General Stanislav Fedotov as saying. "The institute’s product provides for stable satellite communication as it offers work in two frequency bands — without changing the complex parts and by remote switching between the bands."

According to the press service of Ruselectronics, the antenna system allows working with geostationary relay satellites to organize two-way communication channels in S or Q bands. The system automatically identifies a suitable satellite and the hardware module manages IP-protocol digital communication channels. For better mobility, the station is put up onto a vehicle.

"Presently, we have the antenna complex’s prototype, and the tests have been successful," the press service added.

The antenna system will be used for high-capacity communication in the Extreme North. Thus, the regions will be able to have emergency alert systems and will enjoy advantages of telemedicine. Local radio and television companies will use the system to collect latest news and organize live broadcasts. Federal authorities will have reliable communication, which will work in emergency situations.