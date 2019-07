VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, July 5. /TASS/. Weather satellite Meteor-M No.2-2 has separated from the upper stage Fregat and went into orbit.

"The Meteor-M satellite has been put into orbit at an altitude of 830 km. The separation of the small satellites is to take place after the deployment of the major payload," a Roscosmos official said.

The upper stage Fregat continued the deployment of the secondary payload - 32 small space vehicles.