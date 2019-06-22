Russia’s Khrunichev Space Center plans 4-5 Proton-M carrier rocket launches in 2020

OMSK, June 22. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Space Center, the manufacturer of Proton-M and Angara carrier rockets, plans to make 4-5 Proton-M launches in 2020, Khrunichev Space Center CEO Alexei Varochko said on Saturday.

"We have plans for 4-5 launches [of Proton-M carrier rockets] in 2020," the chief executive said.

The first launch of the Proton rocket will be conducted under the program of launches that will be defined for 2020, he said.

This year, Russia has made only one launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with a Yamal-601 communications satellite.

After the launch of the Yamal communications satellite, the Khrunichev Space Center chief said that the company planned to carry out no less than five more launches of Proton-M carrier rockets with federal and commercial payloads before the end of the year.