US used threats to keep US veterans from going to Moscow for Victory Day — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, May 8. /TASS/. The US has used the threat of revoking passports to keep American World War II veterans from traveling to Moscow for a Victory Day parade, Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"For a second straight year, efforts by the US administration have disrupted a trip of US participants in the Second World War to the Victory Day parade. War veterans came under unprecedented pressure. They were even threatened with the revocation of their passports, so they couldn’t fly to Russia and take part in the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory," he said in a statement.

"American veterans have waited so long for a trip to Moscow. They hoped to see Red Square and embrace their brothers in arms. They realize that it will be even harder to do so next year. The US essentially prevented the dream of the veterans from coming true, preventing the veterans from another embrace, now in the center of Moscow," Antonov said.

He said the move is "insulting not only to veterans who fought against Nazism, but to all those who remember the sacred feat."

"We want American war veterans to know that Russia is proud of their contribution to the common victory. US hostile policies will not undermine the spirit of World War II combat camaraderie. We consider it our duty to protect the truth about the heroes," the ambassador said.