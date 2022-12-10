West looks for any clue to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The West is trying to find any clues to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Kazakhstan’s Khabar-24 news channel on Saturday.

"In today’s communications environment, any information - true or fake - is spread widely instantly. Those unscrupulous ‘interested parties’ who drive wedges into our relations take advantage of this immediately," Lavrov said.

"We know how closely our US counterparts and the representatives of the European Union follow the developments in the post-Soviet space," the minister said. "They watch out for any clues in order to ‘inflate’ the statement of certain individuals up to the level of the state policy of one or another country. They do not even attempt to conceal it."

Use of US dollar

Accodring to the Russian Foreign Minister it is also time for Russia and Kazakhstan to wean themselves off financial arrangements in the dollar and euro, as those currencies have proved to be unreliable.

"In bilateral trade with Kazakhstan in January-October 2022, trade rose by about 10%, which equals about $22 billion in annual terms. I say ‘dollars’ as I am used to saying it. It is time for us to wean ourselves off calculating our achievements and cooperation in the currency that has proved to be unreliable. The issuers of dollars and euros are impossible to negotiate with and can unilaterally impose discriminatory measures at any time," Lavrov said.