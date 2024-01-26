Organized tourist traffic to Russia may surge by 3-4 times in 2024 — Association

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The organized tourist traffic of foreigners to Russia may grow by three-four times in 2024 on an annualized basis, largely owing to the launch of e-visas and visa-free exchanges with China and Iran, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Alexander Musikhin said.

"The inbound tourist traffic may grow by three - four times in 2024 down the line of the organized tourism, as compared to 2023. There are several reasons. Firstly, we will approach the high tourist season with the already effective e-visas. Secondly, the visa-free regime is in effect since August for tourist groups with China and Iran, although it requires adjustments and we hope this will take place by summer," Musikhin said, cited by the Association.

According to the ATOR estimate, Asian nations will make the main contribution to incremental growth of the tourist traffic. Tourists from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Iran, the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries will constitute the base of the tourist traffic. Despite the positive changes, no quick recovery of the inbound tourism market is the case in point so far. The organized flow of classic excursion tourists was 90% lower in 2022 than in 2019.

"Tentatively, about 580,000 foreigners indicating tourism as the goal of their visit came to Russia as of the end of the year. However, many of them actually arrived with business purposes," Musikhin added.