Moscow finalizes withdrawal procedure from CFE Treaty — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The procedure of Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was accomplished at midnight on November 7 and the document is no longer valid for Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The procedure for Russia's withdrawal from the CFE stipulated by the Treaty was completed at 0:00 a.m., November 7, 2023 [9:00 p.m. November 6 GMT]," the ministry’s statement reads. "Therefore, the international legal document, which was suspended by our country back in 2007, is now a history for us.".